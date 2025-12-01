Méga teuf Freedom Café Carentan-les-Marais

Méga teuf

Méga teuf Freedom Café Carentan-les-Marais samedi 20 décembre 2025.

Méga teuf

Freedom Café Catz Carentan-les-Marais Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 19:50:00
fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :
2025-12-20

Animé par Melchior animation, restauration buffet sur place. Réservation obligatoire.   .

Freedom Café Catz Carentan-les-Marais 50500 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 54 64 27 

English : Méga teuf

L’événement Méga teuf Carentan-les-Marais a été mis à jour le 2025-12-08 par OT Baie du Cotentin