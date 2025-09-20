MELANDO NOUS LA FÔRET OU COMMENT SE PLANTER Notre-Dame-de-Londres

Début : 2025-09-20

Sous l’œil d’un musicien-jardinier, deux grands enfants explorent leur lien fraternel entre complicité et rivalité, mêlant acrobaties, jeux et poésie. Avec humour et tendresse, la compagnie Kif Kif livre une fable visuelle sur le fait de grandir et de s’épanouir.

Notre-Dame-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 34 81 26 09 contact@melandosaison.org

English :

Under the watchful eye of a musician-gardener, two « big kids » explore their sibling bond between complicity and rivalry, combining acrobatics, games and poetry. With humor and tenderness, compagnie Kif Kif delivers a visual fable about growing up and blossoming.

German :

Unter der Aufsicht eines Musikers und Gärtners erforschen zwei « große Kinder » ihre Geschwisterbeziehung zwischen Komplizenschaft und Rivalität, indem sie Akrobatik, Spiel und Poesie miteinander verbinden. Mit Humor und Zärtlichkeit erzählt die Compagnie Kif Kif eine visuelle Fabel über das Erwachsenwerden und die Entfaltung der Persönlichkeit.

Italiano :

Sotto l’occhio di un giardiniere-musicista, due « bambini grandi » esplorano il loro legame fraterno tra complicità e rivalità, combinando acrobazie, giochi e poesia. Con umorismo e tenerezza, Kif Kif offre una favola visiva sulla crescita e la fioritura.

Espanol :

Bajo la mirada de un jardinero-músico, dos « niños grandes » exploran su vínculo de hermanos entre la complicidad y la rivalidad, combinando acrobacias, juegos y poesía. Con humor y ternura, Kif Kif ofrece una fábula visual sobre crecer y florecer.

