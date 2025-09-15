MÉMORIAL ITINERANT DU CAMP DE RIVESALTES Cerbère

Salle Georges CLAUSELLS Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-15 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-13 12:00:00

2025-09-15

Du 15 septembre au 13 octobre 2025, le Mémorial du camp de Rivesaltes fête ses 10 ans et propose une exposition itinérante à Cerbère, salle G. Clausells. Une rencontre avec l’histoire et la mémoire collective. Entrée gratuite.

Salle Georges CLAUSELLS Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 39 70 info@memorialcamprivesaltes.fr

English :

From September 15 to October 13, 2025, the Rivesaltes Camp Memorial celebrates its 10th anniversary with a traveling exhibition in Cerbère, salle G. Clausells. An encounter with history and collective memory. Free admission.

German :

Vom 15. September bis zum 13. Oktober 2025 feiert die Gedenkstätte des Lagers Rivesaltes ihr 10-jähriges Bestehen und zeigt eine Wanderausstellung in Cerbère, Salle G. Clausells. Eine Begegnung mit der Geschichte und dem kollektiven Gedächtnis. Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Dal 15 settembre al 13 ottobre 2025, il Memoriale del Campo di Rivesaltes celebra il suo decimo anniversario con una mostra itinerante a Cerbère, nella Salle G. Clausells. Un incontro con la storia e la memoria collettiva. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Del 15 de septiembre al 13 de octubre de 2025, el Memorial del Campo de Rivesaltes celebra su 10º aniversario con una exposición itinerante en Cerbère, Sala G. Clausells. Un encuentro con la historia y la memoria colectiva. Entrada gratuita.

