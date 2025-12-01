Menu spécial Happy Sundays au Grand Couvent Gramat

Menu spécial Happy Sundays au Grand Couvent Gramat dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Menu spécial Happy Sundays au Grand Couvent

33 avenue Louis Mazet Gramat Lot

Tarif : 27 – 27 – EUR

Début : 2025-12-14 12:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14

2025-12-14

Pendant le marche de Noël, venez u restaurant du Grand Couvent, pour célébrer l’histoire, profitez d’un Happy Sundays (menu monastique médiéval) conté en tenue d’époque

Sur réservation

Sur réservation .

33 avenue Louis Mazet Gramat 46500 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 38 73 29

During the Christmas market, come to the Grand Couvent restaurant to celebrate history and enjoy a Happy Sundays (medieval monastic menu) in period costume

Book in advance

Kommen Sie während des Weihnachtsmarktes in das Restaurant des Grand Couvent, um die Geschichte zu feiern. Genießen Sie einen Happy Sundays (mittelalterliches Klostermenü), der in historischen Gewändern erzählt wird

Auf Vorbestellung

Durante il mercatino di Natale, venite al ristorante del Grand Couvent per celebrare la storia e gustare un Happy Sundays (menu monastico medievale) in costume d’epoca

Solo su prenotazione

Durante el mercado de Navidad, acérquese al restaurante del Grand Couvent para celebrar la historia y disfrutar de un Happy Sundays (menú monástico medieval) en traje de época

Sólo con reserva

