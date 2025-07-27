MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE Elne

Place de la République Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-27 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :

2025-07-27

Un marché nocturne aux saveurs locales, rythmé par le chant envoûtant des havaneres et l’incontournable cremat. Une soirée authentique et festive au cœur du village.

English :

A night market with local flavors, accompanied by the havaneres’ enchanting singing and the inevitable cremat. An authentic, festive evening in the heart of the village.

German :

Ein Nachtmarkt mit lokalen Köstlichkeiten, begleitet vom betörenden Gesang der Havaneres und dem unumgänglichen Cremat. Ein authentischer und festlicher Abend im Herzen des Dorfes.

Italiano :

Un mercato notturno dai sapori locali, accompagnato dai canti struggenti delle havaneres e dall’immancabile cremat. Una serata autentica e festosa nel cuore del villaggio.

Espanol :

Un mercado nocturno con sabores locales, acompañado por las inquietantes canciones de las habaneras y el inevitable cremat. Una velada auténtica y festiva en el corazón del pueblo.

L’événement MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE Elne a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE