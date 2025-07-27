logo site Unidivers.fr

MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE Elne

MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE

MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE Elne dimanche 27 juillet 2025.

MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE 

Place de la République Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-27 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :
2025-07-27

Un marché nocturne aux saveurs locales, rythmé par le chant envoûtant des havaneres et l’incontournable cremat. Une soirée authentique et festive au cœur du village.
  .

Place de la République Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 38 39 

English :

A night market with local flavors, accompanied by the havaneres’ enchanting singing and the inevitable cremat. An authentic, festive evening in the heart of the village.

German :

Ein Nachtmarkt mit lokalen Köstlichkeiten, begleitet vom betörenden Gesang der Havaneres und dem unumgänglichen Cremat. Ein authentischer und festlicher Abend im Herzen des Dorfes.

Italiano :

Un mercato notturno dai sapori locali, accompagnato dai canti struggenti delle havaneres e dall’immancabile cremat. Una serata autentica e festosa nel cuore del villaggio.

Espanol :

Un mercado nocturno con sabores locales, acompañado por las inquietantes canciones de las habaneras y el inevitable cremat. Una velada auténtica y festiva en el corazón del pueblo.

L’événement MERCAT DE LA TERRA NOCTURNE Elne a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE