MERWANE BENLAZAR – LE PETIT KURSAAL Besancon

MERWANE BENLAZAR Début : 2026-01-24 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
LE FESTIVAL DROLEMENT BIEN PRÉSENTE : MERWANE BENLAZARMERWANE BENLAZARNous avons accueilli Merwane Benlazar, l’humoriste français qui monte, connu pour son styled’humour à la fois intelligent, absurde et profondément humain lors de la précédente édition deDrôlement Bien ! Après le succès de son précédent spectacle, Merwane Benlazar revient avecson nouveau spectacle.Samedi 24 janvier, 20h – Petit KursaalSpectacle non accessible aux moins de 12 ans.RESERVATION PMR : billetterie@ngproductions.fr
LE PETIT KURSAAL 2 Place du Theatre 25000 Besancon 25