Mes sincères imitations Au café théâtre Le Off Lannemezan

Mes sincères imitations

Au café théâtre Le Off 518 rue du 8 Mai 1945 Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-11-14 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-14

2025-11-14

Seul en scène à plusieurs voix

Cédrick vous embarque dans un tourbillon d’humour et d’imitations où se croisent humoristes, chanteurs, politiques et personnages cultes. Avec des textes incisifs, des parodies savoureuses et une énergie débordante, ce chansonnier des temps modernes rend hommage aux figures emblématiques comme Coluche ou Colombo, tout en égratignant joyeusement les stars d’aujourd’hui.

Sa voix ? Bluffante. Son style ? Tranchant et drôle.

Un spectacle rythmé, sans temps mort, où l’actualité et la liberté d’expression passent à la moulinette du rire.

Plein tarif 15€ / Tarif réduit 13€. Ouverture des portes à 19h.

Réservation fortement conseillée sur le site internet www.le-off.com bien par téléphone au 06 62 20 18 66 .

+33 6 62 20 18 66

English :

A one-man show with several voices

Cédrick takes you on a whirlwind tour of humor and imitations, featuring comedians, singers, politicians and cult figures. With his incisive lyrics, tasty parodies and boundless energy, this modern-day chansonnier pays tribute to iconic figures such as Coluche and Colombo, while gleefully mocking today?s stars.

His voice? Stunning. His style? Sharp and funny.

A fast-paced show with no downtime, where current affairs and freedom of expression are put through the laughing mill.

German :

Allein auf der Bühne mit mehreren Stimmen

Cédrick nimmt Sie mit in einen Strudel aus Humor und Imitationen, in dem sich Komiker, Sänger, Politiker und Kultfiguren begegnen. Mit prägnanten Texten, köstlichen Parodien und einer unbändigen Energie ehrt dieser moderne Chansonnier Kultfiguren wie Coluche oder Colombo und kratzt gleichzeitig fröhlich an den Stars von heute.

Seine Stimme? Ist verblüffend. Sein Stil? Scharf und witzig.

Eine rhythmische Show ohne Pause, in der die Aktualität und die Meinungsfreiheit durch die Mühle des Lachens gedreht werden.

Italiano :

Un one-man show a più voci

Cédrick vi porta in un tour vorticoso di umorismo e imitazioni di comici, cantanti, politici e personaggi di culto. Con testi incisivi, parodie gustose e un’energia senza limiti, questo chansonnier dei giorni nostri rende omaggio a figure iconiche come Coluche e Colombo, prendendo allegramente in giro le star di oggi.

La sua voce? Stupefacente. Il suo stile? Tagliente e divertente.

Uno spettacolo dal ritmo incalzante, senza tempi morti, in cui l’attualità e la libertà di espressione vengono messe a dura prova.

Espanol :

Un espectáculo unipersonal con varias voces

Cédrick te lleva en un torbellino de humor e imitaciones de humoristas, cantantes, políticos y personajes de culto. Con sus letras incisivas, sus parodias sabrosas y su energía desbordante, este chansonnier moderno rinde homenaje a figuras emblemáticas como Coluche y Colombo, al tiempo que se burla alegremente de las estrellas actuales.

¿Su voz? Impresionante. ¿Su estilo? Agudo y divertido.

Un espectáculo trepidante, sin tiempos muertos, en el que la actualidad y la libertad de expresión se someten a la prueba de la risa.

