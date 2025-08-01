MES VENDREDIS NATURE À CEBENNA BESTIOLES À LA LOUPE ! Olargues

MES VENDREDIS NATURE À CEBENNA BESTIOLES À LA LOUPE ! Olargues vendredi 1 août 2025.

MES VENDREDIS NATURE À CEBENNA BESTIOLES À LA LOUPE !

Avenue du champ des Horts Olargues Hérault

Tarif : 11 – 11 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-01

fin : 2025-08-01

Date(s) :

2025-08-01

Ça vole et ça bourdonne à nos pieds… Ecoutons, observons et identifions toutes ces petites bestioles volantes, libellules, papillons, coléoptères, sauterelles… à l’aide d’aspirateurs à insectes et de filets à papillon. Devenez de véritables entomologistes !

VENDREDI 1ER AOUT 10H-12H Olargues, Cebenna

MES VENDREDIS NATURE à CEBENNA Bestioles à la loupe !

Ça vole et ça bourdonne à nos pieds… Ecoutons, observons et identifions toutes ces petites bestioles volantes, libellules, papillons, coléoptères, sauterelles… à l’aide d’aspirateurs à insectes et de filets à papillon. Devenez de véritables entomologistes !

Inscription obligatoire, places limitées.

Sortie payante. .

Avenue du champ des Horts Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie

English :

It’s flying and buzzing at our feet? Let’s listen, observe and identify all these little flying creatures, dragonflies, butterflies, beetles, grasshoppers… using insect vacuum cleaners and butterfly nets. Become a real entomologist!

German :

Es fliegt und summt zu unseren Füßen? Wir hören, beobachten und identifizieren all diese kleinen fliegenden Tiere, Libellen, Schmetterlinge, Käfer, Heuschrecken… mit Hilfe von Insektenstaubsaugern und Schmetterlingsnetzen. Werden Sie zu echten Entomologen!

Italiano :

Volano e ronzano ai nostri piedi? Ascoltiamo, osserviamo e identifichiamo tutte queste piccole creature volanti, libellule, farfalle, coleotteri, cavallette… usando gli aspirapolvere per insetti e i retini per farfalle. Diventiamo veri entomologi!

Espanol :

Vuelan y zumban a nuestros pies? Escuchemos, observemos e identifiquemos a todas estas pequeñas criaturas voladoras, libélulas, mariposas, escarabajos, saltamontes… utilizando aspiradores de insectos y redes para mariposas. Conviértete en un auténtico entomólogo

L’événement MES VENDREDIS NATURE À CEBENNA BESTIOLES À LA LOUPE ! Olargues a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC