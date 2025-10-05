Meschers à un incroyable talent Family Fun Park Meschers-sur-Gironde

Meschers à un incroyable talent Family Fun Park Meschers-sur-Gironde dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Meschers à un incroyable talent

Family Fun Park Boulevard du Marais Meschers-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-05

fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-05

Organisé par l’ACAP



Meschers à un incroyable talent !



Pour Octobre Rose, l’Acap Meschers organise Meschers à un incroyable talent !’ Alors déployez votre talent pour cette noble cause !

Family Fun Park Boulevard du Marais Meschers-sur-Gironde 17132 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine acap.meschers@gmail.com

English :

Organized by ACAP



Meschers has an incredible talent!



For Pink October, Acap Meschers is organizing « Meschers à un incroyable talent! So show your talent for this noble cause!

German :

Organisiert von ACAP



Meschers à un incroyable talent (Meschers hat ein unglaubliches Talent)!



Im Rahmen des Rosa Oktobers organisiert die Acap Meschers die Veranstaltung « Meschers à un incroyable talent! Also setzen Sie Ihr Talent für diesen guten Zweck ein!

Italiano :

Organizzato da ACAP



Meschers ha un talento incredibile!



Per il mese di ottobre rosa, Acap Meschers organizza « Meschers à un incroyable talent »! Mettete il vostro talento al servizio di questa giusta causa!

Espanol :

Organizado por ACAP



¡Meschers tiene un talento increíble!



¡Para el Octubre Rosa, Acap Meschers organiza « Meschers à un incroyable talent! Ponga su talento al servicio de esta noble causa

