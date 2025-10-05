Meschers à un incroyable talent Family Fun Park Meschers-sur-Gironde
Meschers à un incroyable talent Family Fun Park Meschers-sur-Gironde dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Meschers à un incroyable talent
Family Fun Park Boulevard du Marais Meschers-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-10-05
fin : 2025-10-05
2025-10-05
Organisé par l’ACAP
Meschers à un incroyable talent !
Pour Octobre Rose, l’Acap Meschers organise Meschers à un incroyable talent !’ Alors déployez votre talent pour cette noble cause !
Family Fun Park Boulevard du Marais Meschers-sur-Gironde 17132 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine acap.meschers@gmail.com
English :
Organized by ACAP
Meschers has an incredible talent!
For Pink October, Acap Meschers is organizing « Meschers à un incroyable talent! So show your talent for this noble cause!
German :
Organisiert von ACAP
Meschers à un incroyable talent (Meschers hat ein unglaubliches Talent)!
Im Rahmen des Rosa Oktobers organisiert die Acap Meschers die Veranstaltung « Meschers à un incroyable talent! Also setzen Sie Ihr Talent für diesen guten Zweck ein!
Italiano :
Organizzato da ACAP
Meschers ha un talento incredibile!
Per il mese di ottobre rosa, Acap Meschers organizza « Meschers à un incroyable talent »! Mettete il vostro talento al servizio di questa giusta causa!
Espanol :
Organizado por ACAP
¡Meschers tiene un talento increíble!
¡Para el Octubre Rosa, Acap Meschers organiza « Meschers à un incroyable talent! Ponga su talento al servicio de esta noble causa
