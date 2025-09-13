Métal market et bourse aux vinlys Cernay

Métal market et bourse aux vinlys Cernay samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Métal market et bourse aux vinlys

32 rue Georges Risler Cernay Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date :

Début : Samedi 2025-09-13 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-13 2025-09-14

Venez au Métal Market et Bourse aux Vinyles ce weekend ! Vinyles, Blu-ray, affiches collector et food trucks seront au rendez-vous. Un événement à ne pas manquer pour les fans de métal et cinéma !

32 rue Georges Risler Cernay 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 67 46 80 20 contact.grun@ville-cernay.fr

English :

Come along to the Metal Market and Vinyl Exchange this weekend! Vinyls, Blu-rays, collector posters and food trucks will all be on show. A not-to-be-missed event for metal and film fans!

German :

Kommen Sie dieses Wochenende zum Metal Market und zur Vinylbörse! Vinyl, Blu-ray, Sammlerplakate und Food Trucks werden hier zu finden sein. Ein Event für Metal- und Filmfans, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Italiano :

Venite al Metal Market e al Vinyl Exchange questo fine settimana! Vinili, Blu-ray, poster da collezione e food truck saranno tutti in mostra. Un evento imperdibile per gli appassionati di metal e di cinema!

Espanol :

Acércate este fin de semana al Mercado del Metal y a la Bolsa del Vinilo Vinilos, Blu-rays, pósters de coleccionista y food trucks. Una cita ineludible para los aficionados al metal y al cine

