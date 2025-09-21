Métro’folies Brocante Parc Sainte-Marie et Fête de l’Automne Nancy

Métro’folies Brocante Parc Sainte-Marie et Fête de l’Automne Nancy dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Métro’folies Brocante Parc Sainte-Marie et Fête de l’Automne

1 Avenue Boffrand Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

À l’occasion des traditionnelles brocante du Parc Sainte-Marie et Fête de l’automne, l’association Gink’go proposera une exposition de panneaux présentant le patrimoine Art déco du quartier et un quizz sera proposé aux riverains.

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

L’association Gink’Go, en collaboration avec la ville de Nancy, organise chaque année la traditionnelle brocante du parc Sainte Marie

Comme chaque année, la brocante regroupera 260 exposants particuliers ainsi que 10 exposants professionnels.

Vous pourrez vous restaurer sur l’espace restauration (terrain de basket), à brasserie du parc Sainte Marie, au stand du club de pétanque et manger quelques crêpes à l’entrée Boffrand.

Quelques animations musicales et le soleil… égayeront la journée!Tout public

1 Avenue Boffrand Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est ginkgonancy@gmail.com

English :

During the traditional brocante du Parc Sainte-Marie and Fête de l?automne, the Gink?go association will be presenting an exhibition of panels showcasing the neighborhood?s Art Deco heritage, and a quiz will be offered to local residents.

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage tours and relaxing moments around swimming pools, summer is alive and well in Nancy and its Metropolis.

Every year, the Gink’Go association, in collaboration with the city of Nancy, organizes the traditional flea market in the Parc Sainte Marie

As in previous years, the flea market will feature 260 individual exhibitors and 10 professional exhibitors.

You’ll be able to eat at the catering area (basketball court), at the Brasserie du Parc Sainte Marie, at the pétanque club stand and eat some crêpes at the Boffrand entrance.

Some musical entertainment and sunshine… will brighten up the day!

German :

Anlässlich des traditionellen Flohmarkts im Parc Sainte-Marie und des Herbstfests wird der Verein Gink?go eine Ausstellung von Tafeln zeigen, die das Art-déco-Erbe des Viertels vorstellen, und ein Quiz für die Anwohner anbieten.

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer wird in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion gelebt.

Der Verein Gink’Go organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadt Nancy jedes Jahr den traditionellen Trödelmarkt im Park Sainte Marie

Wie jedes Jahr werden auf dem Trödelmarkt 260 private Aussteller sowie 10 gewerbliche Aussteller vertreten sein.

Sie können sich auf dem Restaurantbereich (Basketballfeld), in der Brasserie du Parc Sainte Marie, am Stand des Pétanque-Clubs und am Eingang Boffrand mit Crêpes stärken.

Einige musikalische Darbietungen und die Sonne… werden den Tag versüßen!

Italiano :

Nell’ambito della tradizionale brocante (mercato delle pulci) del Parc Sainte-Marie e della Festa d’Autunno, l’associazione Gink’go presenterà una mostra di pannelli che illustrano il patrimonio Art Déco del quartiere e offrirà un quiz agli abitanti della zona.

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva e vegeta a Nancy e nella sua Area Metropolitana.

Ogni anno, l’associazione Gink’Go, in collaborazione con la città di Nancy, organizza il tradizionale mercato delle pulci nel Parc Sainte Marie

Come ogni anno, il mercato delle pulci riunirà 260 espositori privati e 10 espositori professionali.

Potrete mangiare nell’area ristorazione (campo da basket), nella brasserie del Parc Sainte Marie, nello stand del club di pétanque e mangiare delle crêpes all’ingresso del Boffrand.

Un po’ di intrattenimento musicale e di sole… rallegreranno la giornata!

Espanol :

En el marco de la tradicional brocante del Parque Sainte-Marie y del Festival de Otoño, la asociación Gink?go presentará una exposición de paneles sobre el patrimonio Art Déco del barrio y ofrecerá un concurso de preguntas y respuestas a los vecinos.

Toda el área metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones sorprendentes, visitas del patrimonio y momentos de relajación en torno a las piscinas: el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Área Metropolitana.

Cada año, la asociación Gink’Go, en colaboración con el Ayuntamiento de Nancy, organiza el tradicional mercadillo en el Parque Sainte Marie

Como cada año, el rastro reunirá a 260 expositores privados y 10 profesionales.

Podrá comer en la zona de restauración (cancha de baloncesto), en la brasserie del Parc Sainte Marie, en el stand del club de petanca y comerse unos crêpes en la entrada Boffrand.

Un poco de música y sol… le alegrarán el día

