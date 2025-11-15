Metz Vintage Parc des Expositions Metz

Metz Vintage

Parc des Expositions Parc des Expositions de Metz Métropole, rue de la Grange aux bois, BP 45059 Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Ce salon s’adresse à tous ceux qui sont amateurs d’une autre époque et qui souhaitent s’immerger dans un univers vintage à l’ambiance festive et chaleureuse.Une soixantaine d’exposants passionnés d’univers variés Mobilier Décoration vintage Art de la table Friperie Accessoires vintage Disquaire Jeux anciens Voitures motos anciennes Cinématographie Livres anciens…Metz Vintage, c’est aussi un espace restauration avec une ambiance streetfood grâce à plusieurs foodtrucks proposants des mets variés !Tout public

.

Parc des Expositions Parc des Expositions de Metz Métropole, rue de la Grange aux bois, BP 45059 Metz 57072 Moselle Grand Est

English :

The show is aimed at all those who love another era and want to immerse themselves in a vintage world with a warm, festive atmosphere.60 exhibitors with a wide range of interests: Furniture Vintage decoration Tableware Vintage accessories Second-hand goods Antique games Antique cars/motorbikes Cinematography Antique books… Metz Vintage is also a food court with a streetfood atmosphere thanks to several foodtrucks offering a variety of dishes!

German :

Diese Messe richtet sich an alle, die sich für eine andere Epoche interessieren und in eine Vintage-Welt mit festlicher und herzlicher Atmosphäre eintauchen möchten.60 Aussteller, die sich für verschiedene Themen begeistern: Möbel, Vintage-Dekoration, Tischkultur, Secondhand-Kleidung, Vintage-Accessoires, Plattenladen, alte Spiele, alte Autos/Motorräder, Kino, alte Bücher… Metz Vintage, das ist auch ein Restaurantbereich mit Streetfood-Atmosphäre dank mehrerer Foodtrucks, die verschiedene Gerichte anbieten!

Italiano :

La mostra si rivolge a tutti coloro che hanno il gusto di un’altra epoca e il desiderio di immergersi in un mondo vintage con un’atmosfera calda e festosa. Circa 60 espositori con un’ampia gamma di interessi: Mobili Decorazione d’epoca Articoli per la tavola Accessori d’epoca Oggetti d’antiquariato Giochi d’antiquariato Auto/moto d’epoca Cinematografia Libri d’antiquariato… Metz Vintage è anche un’area di ristoro con un’atmosfera da streetfood grazie a diversi foodtruck che propongono una varietà di piatti!

Espanol :

El salón está dirigido a todos aquellos que sientan el gusto por otra época y deseen sumergirse en un mundo vintage con un ambiente cálido y festivo. Unos 60 expositores con intereses muy diversos: Mobiliario Decoración vintage Vajilla Accesorios vintage Artículos de segunda mano Juegos antiguos Coches/motos antiguas Cinematografía Libros antiguos… Metz Vintage es también un patio de comidas con ambiente de streetfood gracias a varios foodtrucks que ofrecen una gran variedad de platos!

L’événement Metz Vintage Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ