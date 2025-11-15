Salon Metz vintage METZ EXPO Metz

Salon Metz Vintage

METZ EXPO 1 rue de la Grange au bois Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-15 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Ce salon s’adresse à tous ceux qui sont amateurs d’une autre époque et qui souhaitent s’immerger dans un univers vintage à l’ambiance festive et chaleureuse.

Une soixantaine d’exposants passionnés d’univers variés

Mobilier

Décoration vintage

Art de la table

Friperie

Accessoires vintage

Disquaire

Jeux anciens

Voitures motos anciennes

Cinématographie

Livres anciens…

Metz Vintage, c’est aussi un espace restauration avec une ambiance streetfood grâce à plusieurs foodtrucks proposants des mets variés !Tout public

5 .

METZ EXPO 1 rue de la Grange au bois Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 55 66 00

English :

This show is for all those who love another era and want to immerse themselves in a vintage universe with a warm, festive atmosphere.

Some sixty exhibitors from a wide variety of backgrounds:

Furniture

Vintage decoration

Tableware

Second-hand goods

Vintage accessories

Record shop

Antique games

Antique cars motorcycles

Cinematography

Antique books?

Metz Vintage is also a food court with a street-food atmosphere thanks to several foodtrucks offering a variety of dishes!

German :

Diese Messe richtet sich an alle, die sich für eine andere Epoche interessieren und in eine Vintage-Welt mit festlicher und warmer Atmosphäre eintauchen möchten.

Rund 60 Aussteller aus den unterschiedlichsten Bereichen sind hier vertreten:

Möbel

Vintage-Dekoration

Tischkultur

Secondhand-Shop

Vintage-Accessoires

Plattenladen

Antike Spiele

Alte Autos Motorräder

Kinematographie

Alte Bücher?

Metz Vintage, das ist auch ein Restaurantbereich mit Streetfood-Atmosphäre dank mehrerer Foodtrucks, die verschiedene Gerichte anbieten!

Italiano :

Questo spettacolo è rivolto a tutti coloro che sono appassionati di un’altra epoca e vogliono immergersi in un mondo vintage con un’atmosfera calda e festosa.

Circa sessanta espositori di varia provenienza:

Mobili

Decorazione vintage

Oggetti da tavola

Oggetti di seconda mano

Accessori vintage

Negozio di dischi

Giochi d’epoca

Auto e moto d’epoca

Cinematografia

Libri antichi?

Metz Vintage è anche un punto di ristoro con un’atmosfera da streetfood grazie a diversi foodtruck che propongono una varietà di piatti!

Espanol :

Este espectáculo está dirigido a todos los aficionados de otra época que deseen sumergirse en un mundo vintage con un ambiente cálido y festivo.

Alrededor de sesenta expositores de los más diversos orígenes:

Muebles

Decoración vintage

Vajilla

Artículos de segunda mano

Accesorios vintage

Tienda de discos

Juegos de época

Coches motos de época

Cinematografía

Libros antiguos

Metz Vintage es también un patio de comidas con ambiente de streetfood gracias a varios foodtrucks que ofrecen una gran variedad de platos

