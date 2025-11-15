Salon Metz vintage METZ EXPO Metz
Salon Metz vintage METZ EXPO Metz samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Salon Metz Vintage
METZ EXPO 1 rue de la Grange au bois Metz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
Ce salon s’adresse à tous ceux qui sont amateurs d’une autre époque et qui souhaitent s’immerger dans un univers vintage à l’ambiance festive et chaleureuse.
Une soixantaine d’exposants passionnés d’univers variés
Mobilier
Décoration vintage
Art de la table
Friperie
Accessoires vintage
Disquaire
Jeux anciens
Voitures motos anciennes
Cinématographie
Livres anciens…
Metz Vintage, c’est aussi un espace restauration avec une ambiance streetfood grâce à plusieurs foodtrucks proposants des mets variés !Tout public
5 .
METZ EXPO 1 rue de la Grange au bois Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 55 66 00
English :
This show is for all those who love another era and want to immerse themselves in a vintage universe with a warm, festive atmosphere.
Some sixty exhibitors from a wide variety of backgrounds:
Furniture
Vintage decoration
Tableware
Second-hand goods
Vintage accessories
Record shop
Antique games
Antique cars motorcycles
Cinematography
Antique books?
Metz Vintage is also a food court with a street-food atmosphere thanks to several foodtrucks offering a variety of dishes!
German :
Diese Messe richtet sich an alle, die sich für eine andere Epoche interessieren und in eine Vintage-Welt mit festlicher und warmer Atmosphäre eintauchen möchten.
Rund 60 Aussteller aus den unterschiedlichsten Bereichen sind hier vertreten:
Möbel
Vintage-Dekoration
Tischkultur
Secondhand-Shop
Vintage-Accessoires
Plattenladen
Antike Spiele
Alte Autos Motorräder
Kinematographie
Alte Bücher?
Metz Vintage, das ist auch ein Restaurantbereich mit Streetfood-Atmosphäre dank mehrerer Foodtrucks, die verschiedene Gerichte anbieten!
Italiano :
Questo spettacolo è rivolto a tutti coloro che sono appassionati di un’altra epoca e vogliono immergersi in un mondo vintage con un’atmosfera calda e festosa.
Circa sessanta espositori di varia provenienza:
Mobili
Decorazione vintage
Oggetti da tavola
Oggetti di seconda mano
Accessori vintage
Negozio di dischi
Giochi d’epoca
Auto e moto d’epoca
Cinematografia
Libri antichi?
Metz Vintage è anche un punto di ristoro con un’atmosfera da streetfood grazie a diversi foodtruck che propongono una varietà di piatti!
Espanol :
Este espectáculo está dirigido a todos los aficionados de otra época que deseen sumergirse en un mundo vintage con un ambiente cálido y festivo.
Alrededor de sesenta expositores de los más diversos orígenes:
Muebles
Decoración vintage
Vajilla
Artículos de segunda mano
Accesorios vintage
Tienda de discos
Juegos de época
Coches motos de época
Cinematografía
Libros antiguos
Metz Vintage es también un patio de comidas con ambiente de streetfood gracias a varios foodtrucks que ofrecen una gran variedad de platos
L’événement Salon Metz Vintage Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ