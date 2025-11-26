MEZCAL IN CACTUS LA PENTE Lyon

MEZCAL IN CACTUS Mercredi 26 novembre, 20h30 LA PENTE Métropole de Lyon

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-26T20:30:00 – 2025-11-26T21:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-26T20:30:00 – 2025-11-26T21:30:00

Mezcal in Cactus est un voyage sous acide à travers un désert incandescent.

https://www.instagram.com/mezcalincactus/

https://youtu.be/_7i4Ak0eUMs

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/_7i4Ak0eUMs »}] LA PENTE est un tiers lieu à l’image de son quartier : vivant et libre.

De bons produits, de la culture et une consommation responsable se mêlent dans une ambiance simple et conviviale où partage et échange régissent les lieux.

C’est un espace qui s’adapte au grès des saisons et à la vie du quartier en proposant une offre et une programmation éclectique.

C’est également un lieu d’accueil artistique pour créer et promouvoir les jeunes talents de diverses disciplines.​

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Spice Rock Psychédélique