Miam ! Manger à Laval toute une histoire Espace Alain-Gerbault Laval 5 juillet 2025 10:00

Mayenne

Miam ! Manger à Laval toute une histoire Espace Alain-Gerbault Allée Adrien Bruneau Laval Mayenne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-08-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

En cet été 2025, Laval inaugure ses nouvelle halles gourmandes. L’occasion de revenir sur l’histoire de l’alimentation; Comment approvisionnaient les habitants de la ville autrefois ? Que cuisinaient-ils et comment ? Réponse dans cette exposition ouverte à tous.

Du mardi au samedi 10h-12h et 14h-18h

Dimanche et 15 août 14h-18h

Gratuit .

Espace Alain-Gerbault Allée Adrien Bruneau

Laval 53000 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 53 74 12 20 patrimoine@laval.fr

English :

In the summer of 2025, Laval inaugurates its new Halles Gourmandes. It’s an opportunity to take a look back at the history of food: how did the city’s inhabitants supply themselves in the past? What did they cook and how? Find out in this exhibition open to all.

German :

Im Sommer 2025 werden in Laval die neuen Gourmet-Hallen eingeweiht. Dies ist eine gute Gelegenheit, um auf die Geschichte der Ernährung zurückzublicken: Wie versorgten sich die Einwohner der Stadt früher? Was haben sie gekocht und wie? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen finden Sie in dieser Ausstellung, die für alle zugänglich ist.

Italiano :

Nell’estate del 2025, Laval inaugurerà le sue nuove Halles Gourmandes. È un’occasione per ripercorrere la storia dell’alimentazione: come si rifornivano di cibo gli abitanti della città in passato? Cosa cucinavano e come? Scopritelo in questa mostra aperta a tutti.

Espanol :

En el verano de 2025, Laval inaugura sus nuevas Halles Gourmandes. Es una oportunidad para echar un vistazo a la historia de la alimentación: ¿cómo se abastecían los habitantes de la ciudad en el pasado? ¿Qué cocinaban y cómo? Descúbralo en esta exposición abierta a todos.

L’événement Miam ! Manger à Laval toute une histoire Laval a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par LAVAL TOURISME