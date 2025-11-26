MICHAEL KERBICHE- CYANOTYPES MUSICAL Lille

MICHAEL KERBICHE- CYANOTYPES Mercredi 26 novembre, 17h00 MUSICAL Nord

Exposition du 04 au 29 novembre 2025.

Vernissage le 06 novembre

MUSICAL 59 rue de Flers, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France 09 84 16 04 52 https://www.lemusical.fr/

Bar, caviste, concerts, animations, terrasse, large choix de bières…

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Dessins