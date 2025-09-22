Michel Fugain Hirson

Michel Fugain

80 Rue Charles de Gaulle Hirson Aisne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-06

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

MICHEL FUGAIN POUR L’ÉTERNEL, LA VIE, L’AMOUR, etc.

50 ans … et des brouettes. Si on lui avait dit à ses débuts, en 1966, qu’en 2025, il serait encore sur scène, dans la lumière, chantant toujours, et toujours aussi passionné par ce qui n’était au départ qu’un pari, un passe-temps puis peu à peu un métier, il aurait explosé de rire.

Pour Michel Fugain, tout ça n’est pas sérieux. Pourtant, l’artiste a tracé un chemin tellement atypique. A Hirson, il présentera son nouvel album La vie, l’amour, etc. en même temps que son spectacle au titre tout aussi évocateur. Des incontournables, des éternelles et, donc, des inédites.

80 Rue Charles de Gaulle Hirson 02500 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 3 23 58 81 33

English :

MICHEL FUGAIN: FOR THE ETERNAL, LIFE, LOVE, etc.

50 years? and counting. If someone had told him when he started out, in 1966, that in 2025, he would still be on stage, in the spotlight, still singing, and still just as passionate about what was initially just a gamble, a hobby and then gradually a profession, he would have burst out laughing.

For Michel Fugain, none of this is serious. Yet the artist has forged such an atypical path. In Hirson, he will be presenting his new album La vie, l?amour, etc. at the same time as his equally evocatively-titled show. Some must-sees, some timeless and, of course, some never-before-heard.

German :

MICHEL FUGAIN: FÜR DAS EWIGE, DAS LEBEN, DIE LIEBE, etc.

50 Jahre ? und viele Schubkarren. Wenn man ihm bei seinem Debüt 1966 gesagt hätte, dass er 2025 immer noch auf der Bühne stehen würde, im Licht, immer noch singend und immer noch so leidenschaftlich bei der Sache, die anfangs nur eine Wette, ein Hobby und dann nach und nach ein Beruf war, wäre er in Gelächter ausgebrochen.

Für Michel Fugain ist das alles nicht ernst gemeint. Dennoch hat der Künstler einen so atypischen Weg eingeschlagen. In Hirson wird er sein neues Album La vie, l’amour, etc. vorstellen und gleichzeitig seine Show mit dem ebenso vielsagenden Titel präsentieren. Unumgängliche, ewige und unveröffentlichte Stücke.

Italiano :

MICHEL FUGAIN: PER L’ETERNO, LA VITA, L’AMORE, ecc.

50 anni e passa. Se qualcuno gli avesse detto, quando ha iniziato, nel 1966, che nel 2025 sarebbe stato ancora sul palcoscenico, sotto i riflettori, ancora a cantare e ancora con la stessa passione per quella che all’inizio era solo una scommessa, un hobby e poi gradualmente una professione, sarebbe scoppiato a ridere.

Per Michel Fugain, nulla di tutto ciò è serio. Eppure l’artista ha intrapreso un percorso così atipico. A Hirson, contemporaneamente al suo spettacolo, presenterà il suo nuovo album La vie, l’amour, etc. , dal titolo altrettanto evocativo. Alcuni brani imperdibili, altri intramontabili e, naturalmente, alcuni inediti.

Espanol :

MICHEL FUGAIN: POR LO ETERNO, LA VIDA, EL AMOR, etc.

50 años… y contando. Si alguien le hubiera dicho cuando empezó, en 1966, que en 2025 seguiría en el escenario, bajo los focos, cantando y apasionado por lo que al principio era sólo una apuesta, un hobby y luego, poco a poco, una profesión, se habría echado a reír.

Para Michel Fugain, nada de esto es serio. Sin embargo, el artista se ha forjado un camino tan atípico. En Hirson, presentará al mismo tiempo que su espectáculo su nuevo álbum La vie, l’amour, etc. , de título igualmente evocador. Algunos imprescindibles, otros intemporales y, por supuesto, algunos inéditos.

L’événement Michel Fugain Hirson a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par Agence Aisne Tourisme