Micro-Folie Visite guidée L’école autrefois Gouzon vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
2 Rue du Chanoine Ardant Gouzon Creuse
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-09-05
fin : 2025-09-06
2025-09-05 2025-09-06
Visite guidée L’école autrefois .
2 Rue du Chanoine Ardant Gouzon 23230 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 26 47 93 gouzonmicrofolie@gmail.com
