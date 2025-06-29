Milonga Tango Sablé-sur-Sarthe 29 juin 2025 18:30
Sarthe
Milonga Tango 44B Rue du Mans Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Début : 2025-06-29 18:30:00
fin : 2025-06-29
2025-06-29
Et si vous veniez danser en plus de partager une planche ?
Voici une occasion de pratiquer (pour les initiés) ou de découvrir le tango pour se croire à Buenos Aires. .
44B Rue du Mans
Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 84 25 76 06 casafeliz.sablesursarthe@gmail.com
English :
What if you came to dance as well as share a board?
German :
Wie wäre es, wenn Sie nicht nur ein Brett teilen, sondern auch tanzen kommen?
Italiano :
E se veniste a ballare e a condividere una tavola?
Espanol :
¿Y si vinieras a bailar y a compartir una tabla?
L'événement Milonga Tango Sablé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24