Milonga Tango Sablé-sur-Sarthe 29 juin 2025 18:30

Sarthe

Milonga Tango 44B Rue du Mans Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-29 18:30:00

fin : 2025-06-29

Date(s) :

2025-06-29

Et si vous veniez danser en plus de partager une planche ?

Voici une occasion de pratiquer (pour les initiés) ou de découvrir le tango pour se croire à Buenos Aires. .

44B Rue du Mans

Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 84 25 76 06 casafeliz.sablesursarthe@gmail.com

English :

What if you came to dance as well as share a board?

German :

Wie wäre es, wenn Sie nicht nur ein Brett teilen, sondern auch tanzen kommen?

Italiano :

E se veniste a ballare e a condividere una tavola?

Espanol :

¿Y si vinieras a bailar y a compartir una tabla?

L’événement Milonga Tango Sablé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par CDT72