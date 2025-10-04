Mini z’histoires Bibliothèque Victor Hugo Ifs

Mini z’histoires Bibliothèque Victor Hugo Ifs samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Mini z’histoires Samedi 4 octobre, 10h30 Bibliothèque Victor Hugo Calvados

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-10-04T10:30 – 2025-10-04T11:30

Fin : 2025-10-04T10:30 – 2025-10-04T11:30

Histoires, comptines et chansons pour petites oreilles accompagnées d’un.e adulte.

À partir de 2 ans.

Bibliothèque Victor Hugo 1 Esp. François Mitterrand, 14123 Ifs, France Ifs 14123 Calvados Normandie 0214372993 https://bibliotheques.caenlamer.fr/ [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 14 37 29 93 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « bibli-ifs@caenlamer.fr »}]

Histoires, comptines et chansons pour petites oreilles accompagnées d’un.e adulte.