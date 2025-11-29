MIRANA SHIRLEY STOCKAGE Cordes-sur-Ciel

MIRANA SHIRLEY Samedi 29 novembre, 20h30 STOCKAGE Tarn

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T23:00:00

Chanteuse, auteure et multi-instrumentiste, Mirana Shirley navigue entre la Soul, le Trip-Hop, le Blues, mais aussi l’Afro et la Pop. Sa voix soul et profonde nous invite à nous reconnecter à la puissance de notre flamme intérieure.

https://www.facebook.com/MiranaShirleyMusic

https://www.instagram.com/mirana.shirley_music/

https://linktr.ee/miranashirley

https://www.youtube.com/@MiranaShirleyOff

STOCKAGE 2 bis rue des Jardins, 81170 Cordes-sur-Ciel Cordes-sur-Ciel 81170 Tarn Occitanie 07 66 83 60 97 https://www.facebook.com/lestockagecordes?locale=fr_FR [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/MiranaShirleyMusic »}, {« data »: {« author »: « mirana.shirley_music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Mirana Shirley Music ud83cudf1c (@mirana.shirley_music) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/460396451_439260369133960_6473701447547070590_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmV4cGVyaW1lbnRhbCJ9&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=104&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QEIp3wD_ytVnaqtnIq6W2ESVoUOay4Zlb_X3T2uNifippsFiG9yLUmFLU6VP68s234&_nc_ohc=JGAHfdGJHIQQ7kNvwEC7XAM&_nc_gid=tgkaDUt_5n0SGtOsXndtTQ&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfXSkk_aRgZfNSbX5crBRK7KyeoXrYHtDRQ74nmPcdEWDQ&oe=68BCAD0E&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/mirana.shirley_music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/mirana.shirley_music/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/miranashirley »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Share your videos with friends, family, and the world », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Mirana Shirley Officiel », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/RUzcPXHa2Vm1V7e70nZ25eJeaFNb7O4pqJDPlBwmsEXrVRFiTcYKDYc3k_GbSeZWii2q8yQ6=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvE6HIFn1tKP0k_dZ9nGn7A », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@MiranaShirleyOff »}] Café culturel et associatif au cœur du Jardin des Paradis à Cordes-sur-Ciel dans le Tarn.

Ouvert d’octobre à fin avril Ouvert d’octobre à fin avril

MER/JEU 17h-22h

VEN/SAM 17h- 00h

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars soul néo pop