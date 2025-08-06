» MISE EN BOITE » CARTONNAGES D’ANNE KARINE GUÉGAN Le Boulou

» MISE EN BOITE » CARTONNAGES D’ANNE KARINE GUÉGAN

Le Boulou

Karine Guégan pratique le cartonnage depuis plus de 20 ans une activité exigeante, mais passionnante ! Que ce soient des boîtes en poésies visuelles, boîtes à couture, boîtes à tout, rondes, carrées rectangulaires, en cœur, festonnées ou autres fantaisies, elles ont toutes du caractère ! Entrée libre aux heures d’ouverture.

2 Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Karine Guégan has been making cardboard boxes for more than 20 years: a demanding but fascinating activity! Whether visual poetry boxes, sewing boxes, everything boxes, round, square, rectangular, heart-shaped, scalloped or other fantasies, they all have character! Free admission during opening hours.

German :

Karine Guégan beschäftigt sich seit über 20 Jahren mit dem Kartonieren: eine anspruchsvolle, aber spannende Tätigkeit! Ob Schachteln in visueller Poesie, Nähschachteln, Schachteln für alles, rund, quadratisch-rechteckig, in Herzform, mit Girlanden oder anderen Phantasien sie alle haben Charakter! Freier Eintritt während der Öffnungszeiten.

Italiano :

Karine Guégan realizza scatole di cartone da oltre 20 anni: un’attività impegnativa ma affascinante! Che siano scatole per la poesia visiva, per il cucito, per tutto, rotonde, quadrate, rettangolari, a forma di cuore, smerlate o con altri disegni fantasiosi, tutte hanno carattere! Ingresso libero durante gli orari di apertura.

Espanol :

Karine Guégan lleva más de 20 años fabricando cajas de cartón: ¡una actividad exigente pero fascinante! Ya sean cajas de poesía visual, cajas de costura, cajas para todo, redondas, cuadradas, rectangulares, en forma de corazón, festoneadas o con otros diseños extravagantes, ¡todas tienen carácter! Entrada gratuita durante el horario de apertura.

