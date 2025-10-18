MISE EN SERVICE DU PUMPTRACK Le Collet-de-Dèze
MISE EN SERVICE DU PUMPTRACK Le Collet-de-Dèze samedi 18 octobre 2025.
L’Oseraie Le Collet-de-Dèze Lozère
Gratuit
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-10-18
Le pumptrack est enfin prêt ! Profitez d’une animation/initiation/découverte et d’un goûter offert par la municipalité à l’occasion de sa mise en service !
Mise en service du PUMPTRACK le samedi 18 octobre 2025 de 10h à 12h.
Une animation/initiation/découverte gratuite sera proposée par des animateurs. Goûter offert par la municipalité.
Venez nombreux avec votre matériel (vélo, BMX, trottinette, draisienne, skateboard, rollers…). .
L’Oseraie Le Collet-de-Dèze 48160 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 50 14
English :
The pumptrack is finally ready! Enjoy an animation/initiation/discovery and a snack offered by the municipality on the occasion of its commissioning!
German :
Der Pumptrack ist endlich fertig! Genießen Sie eine Animation/Einführung/Entdeckung und einen Imbiss, der von der Gemeinde anlässlich seiner Inbetriebnahme angeboten wird!
Italiano :
La pista è finalmente pronta! Partecipate a un’animazione/iniziativa/scoperta e a una merenda offerta dal Comune in occasione della sua messa in funzione!
Espanol :
¡Por fin está lista la pista de bombeo! Participe en una animación/iniciación/descubrimiento y un tentempié ofrecidos por el municipio con motivo de su puesta en servicio
