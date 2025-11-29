MISS T AMUL SOLO Lille

MISS T Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T22:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T22:00:00

Miss T c’est l’aventure musicale de Tiphaine Duflot. En ce moment sur un groupe soul grunge.

Des émotions brutes pour un show qui balance autant qu’il vous fait vibrer.

https://soundcloud.com/misst_band

https://youtu.be/BpgNvPbcVNc?si=1u1M7-8Zm9qc7i-l

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Grunge Soul Grunge