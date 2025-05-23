Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning – Cinéma Grand Ecran Pontonx-sur-l’Adour, 23 mai 2025 20:30, Pontonx-sur-l'Adour.

Landes

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Cinéma Grand Ecran 50 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-23 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-23 23:19:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-23

Ce film est présenté en hors-compétition au Festival de Cannes 2025.

Nos vies sont la somme de nos choix. Tom Cruise est Ethan Hunt dans Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning.

Autres Séances les Dim 25/05 à 20h, Mer 28/05 à 20h et Sam 31/05 à 20h

Cinéma Grand Ecran 50 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 28 21 74 89 cinema.pontonx@gmail.com

English : Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

This film will be presented out of competition at the Cannes Festival 2025.

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible ? The Final Reckoning.

Other screenings on Sun 25/05 at 8pm, Wed 28/05 at 8pm and Sat 31/05 at 8pm

German : Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

Dieser Film wird bei den Filmfestspielen von Cannes 2025 außer Konkurrenz gezeigt.

Unser Leben ist die Summe unserer Entscheidungen. Tom Cruise ist Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible? The Final Reckoning.

Weitere Vorstellungen am So 25.05. um 20 Uhr, Mi 28.05. um 20 Uhr und Sa 31.05. um 20 Uhr

Italiano :

Questo film viene presentato fuori concorso al Festival di Cannes 2025.

La nostra vita è la somma delle nostre scelte. Tom Cruise è Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible? The Final Reckoning.

Altre proiezioni dom 25/05 alle 20.00, mer 28/05 alle 20.00 e sab 31/05 alle 20.00

Espanol : Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning

Esta película se presenta fuera de concurso en el Festival de Cannes 2025.

Nuestras vidas son la suma de nuestras elecciones. Tom Cruise es Ethan Hunt en Misión Imposible ? El juicio final.

Otras proyecciones el domingo 25/05 a las 20.00 h, el miércoles 28/05 a las 20.00 h y el sábado 31/05 a las 20.00 h

