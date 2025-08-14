MISTER FRANCE LOZÈRE Marvejols
MISTER FRANCE LOZÈRE
Salle polyvalente Marvejols Lozère
Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR
Enfant
Début : 2025-08-14
Election Mister France Lozère avec la participation exceptionnelle de Axel (The Voice), accompagnée par la troupe Bollywood
Salle polyvalente Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 02 14
English :
Mister France Lozère election with the exceptional participation of Axel (The Voice), accompanied by the Bollywood troupe
German :
Wahl zum Mister France Lozère mit der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme von Axel (The Voice), begleitet von der Bollywood-Truppe
Italiano :
Elezione di Mister France Lozère con la partecipazione eccezionale di Axel (The Voice), accompagnato dalla troupe di Bollywood
Espanol :
Elección de Mister France Lozère con la participación excepcional de Axel (La Voz), acompañado por la troupe de Bollywood
