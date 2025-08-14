MISTER FRANCE LOZÈRE Marvejols

Salle polyvalente Marvejols Lozère

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Enfant

Début : 2025-08-14

fin : 2025-08-14

2025-08-14

Election Mister France Lozère avec la participation exceptionnelle de Axel (The Voice), accompagnée par la troupe Bollywood

Salle polyvalente Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 02 14

English :

Mister France Lozère election with the exceptional participation of Axel (The Voice), accompanied by the Bollywood troupe

German :

Wahl zum Mister France Lozère mit der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme von Axel (The Voice), begleitet von der Bollywood-Truppe

Italiano :

Elezione di Mister France Lozère con la partecipazione eccezionale di Axel (The Voice), accompagnato dalla troupe di Bollywood

Espanol :

Elección de Mister France Lozère con la participación excepcional de Axel (La Voz), acompañado por la troupe de Bollywood

