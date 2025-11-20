Mois du doc Goliath, Germaine et moi Place Pierre Gaxotte Revigny-sur-Ornain

Mois du doc Goliath, Germaine et moi

Mois du documentaire en COPARY Goliath, Germaine et moi

31 mars 2025 en salle | 1h 34min | Comédie, Documentaire, de et avec Gwladys Morinière

Gwladys Morinière, est une réalisatrice connue sur notre territoire intercommunal. Elle avait réalisé (dans le cadre de Poema, porté par la bibliothèque Départementale de la Meuse) un court métrage Après la Pluie présenté le 28 septembre 2022. Elle revient aujourd’hui avec un long documentaire. Elle sera présente lors de la séance et échangera avec le public.

L’histoire

Germaine a été de tous les combats et cherche à insuffler son énergie combative aux plus jeunes. A 90 ans, elle est l’égérie de la lutte qui veut empêcher une autoroute de 28 kms qui passerait au milieu de la forêt de son village. Je la filme avec de jeunes militantes, jusqu’à ce qu’arrive la crise du covid….

Gratuit. offert par la COPARY.

Réservation conseillée par tél ou mail à culture@copary.fr (ou au 07 84 45 43 49, uniquement le jour de l’événement).Tout public

Place Pierre Gaxotte Mairie Revigny-sur-Ornain 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 78 79 92 culture@copary.fr

English :

Documentary Month in COPARY Goliath, Germaine and I

march 31, 2025 in theaters | 1h 34min | Comedy, Documentary, by and starring Gwladys Morinière

Gwladys Morinière is a well-known director in our intercommunal area. As part of the Poema program supported by the Meuse departmental library, she directed a short film entitled Après la Pluie (After the Rain), presented on September 28, 2022. She is now back with a full-length documentary. She will be present at the screening, and will be available for discussion with the audience.

The story

Germaine has been involved in all kinds of battles, and seeks to pass on her fighting spirit to the younger generation. At the age of 90, she is the muse of the struggle to prevent a 28 km freeway from passing through the middle of her village forest. I film her with young activists, until the covid crisis arrives….

Free. Offered by COPARY.

Reservations recommended by phone or e-mail to culture@copary.fr (or 07 84 45 43 49, only on the day of the event).

German :

Dokumentarfilm-Monat in COPARY Goliath, Germaine und ich

31. März 2025 im Kino | 1h 34min | Komödie, Dokumentarfilm, von und mit Gwladys Morinière

Gwladys Morinière, ist eine in unserem interkommunalen Gebiet bekannte Regisseurin. Sie hatte (im Rahmen von Poema, das von der Bibliothèque Départementale de la Meuse getragen wird) den Kurzfilm Après la Pluie gedreht, der am 28. September 2022 gezeigt wurde. Heute kehrt sie mit einem langen Dokumentarfilm zurück. Sie wird während der Vorführung anwesend sein und sich mit dem Publikum austauschen.

Die Geschichte

Germaine war bei allen Kämpfen dabei und versucht, die Jüngeren mit ihrer kämpferischen Energie anzustecken. Mit ihren 90 Jahren ist sie die Galionsfigur des Kampfes, der eine 28 km lange Autobahn verhindern will, die mitten durch den Wald ihres Dorfes führen würde. Ich filme sie mit jungen Aktivistinnen, bis die Covid-Krise eintritt….

Kostenlos. angeboten von der COPARY.

Reservierung per Tel. oder E-Mail an culture@copary.fr empfohlen (oder unter 07 84 45 43 49, nur am Tag der Veranstaltung).

Italiano :

Mese del documentario in COPARY Golia, Germaine e io

31 marzo 2025 nei cinema | 1h 34min | Commedia, Documentario, di e con Gwladys Morinière

Gwladys Morinière è una regista molto conosciuta nella nostra area intercomunale. Ha diretto un cortometraggio, Après la Pluie (Dopo la pioggia), nell’ambito del programma Poema sostenuto dalla biblioteca dipartimentale della Mosa, proiettato il 28 settembre 2022. Ora è tornata con un documentario completo. Sarà presente alla proiezione per una chiacchierata con il pubblico.

La storia

Germaine è stata coinvolta in ogni tipo di lotta e ora cerca di trasmettere il suo spirito combattivo alle nuove generazioni. All’età di 90 anni, è la musa della lotta per impedire che un’autostrada di 28 km passi in mezzo alla foresta del suo villaggio. La riprendo insieme a giovani attivisti, finché non arriva la crisi dei covoni….

Gratuito, offerto da COPARY.

Prenotazione consigliata per telefono o e-mail a culture@copary.fr (o 07 84 45 43 49, solo il giorno dell’evento).

Espanol :

Mes del documental en COPARY Goliat, Germaine y yo

31 marzo 2025 en cines | 1h 34min | Comedia, Documental, por y con Gwladys Morinière

Gwladys Morinière es una directora muy conocida en nuestra zona intercomunal. Dirigió un cortometraje, Après la Pluie (Después de la lluvia), en el marco del programa Poema, apoyado por la biblioteca departamental de Mosa, que se proyectó el 28 de septiembre de 2022. Ahora regresa con un largometraje documental. Estará presente en la proyección para charlar con el público.

La historia

Germaine ha participado en todo tipo de luchas y ahora intenta transmitir su espíritu de lucha a las nuevas generaciones. A sus 90 años, es la musa de la lucha para impedir que una autopista de 28 km atraviese el bosque de su pueblo. La filmo junto a jóvenes activistas, hasta que llega la crisis covid….

Gratuito. Ofrecido por COPARY.

Se recomienda reservar por teléfono o correo electrónico a culture@copary.fr (o al 07 84 45 43 49, sólo el día del evento).

