Mois du Doc – Venterol-Piégut – La Restanza Venterol – Piégut Piégut

Mois du Doc – Venterol-Piégut – La Restanza Vendredi 14 novembre, 19h00 Venterol – Piégut Alpes-de-Haute-Provence
Entrée libre et gratuite
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-14T19:00:00 – 2025-11-14T21:30:00
Fin : 2025-11-14T19:00:00 – 2025-11-14T21:30:00
Projection gratuite du film « La Restanza » de Alessandra Coppola à la salle des fêtes de Piégut dans les Alpes de haute-Provence.
Adresse : Rue St Collomban, 05130 PIEGUT
Séance suivie d’un échange avec la réalisatrice
