Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre Bonn’Art Café Bonnes

Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre Bonn’Art Café Bonnes dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre

Bonn’Art Café 40, route des Truffières Bonnes Charente

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-23 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :
2025-11-23

Spectacle ‘ Là où j’ai ma terre ‘ par Bachir Chami!
  .

Bonn’Art Café 40, route des Truffières Bonnes 16390 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 78 47 34  bonnartcafe@gmail.com

English : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre

Show ‘Where I Have My Land’ by Bachir Chami!

German : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre

Theaterstück ‘ Là où j’ai ma terre ‘ von Bachir Chami!

Italiano : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre

Mostra ‘Là où j’ai ma terre’ di Bachir Chami!

Espanol : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre

¡Espectáculo ‘ Là où j’ai ma terre ‘ de Bachir Chami!

L’événement Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre Bonnes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-04 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente