Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j'ai ma terre Bonn'Art Café Bonnes dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
Bonn’Art Café 40, route des Truffières Bonnes Charente
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Début : 2025-11-23 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23
2025-11-23
Spectacle ‘ Là où j’ai ma terre ‘ par Bachir Chami!
Bonn’Art Café 40, route des Truffières Bonnes 16390 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 78 47 34 bonnartcafe@gmail.com
English : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre
Show ‘Where I Have My Land’ by Bachir Chami!
German : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre
Theaterstück ‘ Là où j’ai ma terre ‘ von Bachir Chami!
Italiano : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre
Mostra ‘Là où j’ai ma terre’ di Bachir Chami!
Espanol : Mois du Proche Orient Spectacle Là où j’ai ma terre
¡Espectáculo ‘ Là où j’ai ma terre ‘ de Bachir Chami!
