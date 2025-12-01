Momotaro

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

3

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Venu sur Terre dans une pêche qui descend la rivière, Momotaro est découvert par une grand-mère qui lave son linge. Aussitôt adopté par le couple qui n’a jamais eu d’enfants, il grandit à vue d’œil et devient grand et fort.

Se rendant compte que ses dons seraient mieux exploités à servir une plus grande cause que ramasser du bois, il part faire cesser la tyrannie des Diables sur l’Ile d’Onigashima.Tout public

3 .

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 85 50 71 info@legueulard.fr

English :

Momotaro comes to Earth in a fishing boat down the river, and is discovered by a grandmother washing her clothes. Immediately adopted by the couple, who have never had children of their own, he grows up to be big and strong.

Realizing that his gifts could be put to better use in a greater cause than gathering wood, he sets off to put an end to the tyranny of the Devils on Onigashima Island.

L’événement Momotaro Nilvange a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME