Mon ami robot Cinématographe (Le) Nantes

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2025-12-23 14:15 – 16:00

Gratuit : non Tarif 6€, réduit 3€ En famille, Jeune Public

Au cœur de Manhattan, dans une ville de New York peuplée par des animaux de tous poils, un chien se sent bien seul dans son appartement. Une publicité à la télévision semble lui offrir une solution : et s’il achetait un robot de compagnie !

Cinématographe (Le) Centre-ville Nantes 44000

02 40 47 94 80 https://www.lecinematographe.com/ 02 85 52 00 10 http://www.lecinematographe.com