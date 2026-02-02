MONDIAL DU VENT 2026

Leucate Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-22

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Du 22 au 26 avril 2026, Leucate-La Franqui vibrera au rythme des sports de glisse à l’occasion de la 29ème édition du Mondial du Vent. Trois compétitions internationales, des stars mondiales et des disciplines en pleine révolution promettent un spectacle d’exception.

Trois compétitions internationales au programme

• Wingfoil

• Windsurf

• Parawing.

Mais aussi

• L’unique étape française de la Coupe du Monde GWA Wingfoil Surf-Freestyle

• Le Championnat du Monde Windsurf IFCA Slalom Fin & Foil

• La nouvelle Coupe du Monde SFT Parawing

Et bien sûr, le Village de la Glisse vous accueillera avec de nombreuses animations et démonstrations tout au long de l’événement, pour petits et grands?.

.

Leucate 11370 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 40 91 31 contact@mondialduvent.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From April 22 to 26, 2026, Leucate-La Franqui will vibrate to the rhythm of board sports at the 29th edition of the Mondial du Vent. Three international competitions, world stars and revolutionary disciplines promise an exceptional show.

Three international competitions on the program:

? Wingfoil

? Windsurf

? Parawing ?

But also

? The only French leg of the GWA Wingfoil Surf-Freestyle World Cup

? IFCA Slalom Fin & Foil Windsurf World Championship

? The new SFT Parawing World Cup

And of course, the Village de la Glisse will welcome you with a host of activities and demonstrations throughout the event, for young and old alike…

L’événement MONDIAL DU VENT 2026 Leucate a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT