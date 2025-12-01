MONSIEUR BALLON Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-12-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-22 18:00:00
Ce sculpteur de ballons réalise toutes les créations les plus étonnantes que les enfants, petits et grands, pourront imaginer !
Ouvert à tous. .
This balloon sculptor makes the most amazing creations that children of all ages can imagine!
