Montanha à la Halle aux Grains Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Montanha

à la Halle aux Grains BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 12.8 – 12.8 – 12.8 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin

Piano, compositions Etienne Manchon

Vibraphone, compositions Félix Robin

La montagne est une terre de liberté, de danger et d’introspection. Cette infinité de

possibles a conduit deux musiciens d’une complicité rare à créer le duo Montanha, mêlant le

vibraphone de Félix Robin et le piano d’Etienne Manchon.

Ils s’inspirent de leur amour commun de la montagne pour proposer une musique

aventureuse, ancrée dans le jazz et ouverte à tous les vents. Tous deux compositeurs,

ils créent ensemble l’histoire artistique de Montanha en mélangeant leurs différentes

inspirations et leurs expériences artistiques et humaines, dans un format inhabituel d’une

richesse infinie. Les deux musiciens donnent à voir et entendre leur symbiose détonante au

service d’une beauté intemporelle.

Véritables alchimistes sonores, les deux artistes invitent les spectateurs à entrer dans leur

univers où se mêlent sentiers forestiers, avalanches et neiges éternelles !

.

English :

Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin

Piano, compositions: Etienne Manchon

Vibraphone, compositions: Félix Robin

The mountains are a land of freedom, danger and introspection. This infinity of

led two musicians of rare complicity to create the Montanha duo, combining Félix Robin?s vibraphone

félix Robin?s vibraphone and Etienne Manchon?s piano.

Inspired by their shared love of the mountains, they propose adventurous music

music, rooted in jazz and open to all winds. Both composers,

together create the artistic history of Montanha, blending their different

artistic and human experiences, in an unusual format of infinite richness

infinite richness. The two musicians present their explosive symbiosis in the service of timeless

timeless beauty.

True alchemists of sound, the two artists invite the audience to enter their universe

forest trails, avalanches and eternal snow!

German :

Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin

Klavier, Kompositionen: Etienne Manchon

Vibraphon, Kompositionen: Félix Robin

Die Berge sind ein Land der Freiheit, der Gefahr und der Introspektion. Diese unendlichen Möglichkeiten

möglichkeiten hat zwei Musiker mit einer seltenen Komplizenschaft dazu veranlasst, das Duo Montanha zu gründen, in dem sich das Instrument

vibraphon von Félix Robin und das Klavier von Etienne Manchon.

Sie lassen sich von ihrer gemeinsamen Liebe zu den Bergen inspirieren, um eine Musik anzubieten, die

abenteuerliche Musik zu machen, die im Jazz verwurzelt und für alle Winde offen ist. Beide sind Komponisten,

gemeinsam erschaffen sie die künstlerische Geschichte von Montanha, indem sie ihre verschiedenen

inspirationen, künstlerischen und menschlichen Erfahrungen in einem ungewöhnlichen Format von großem Reichtum

unendlichen Reichtum. Die beiden Musiker zeigen und hören ihre explosive Symbiose im Dienste von

im Dienste einer zeitlosen Schönheit.

Als wahre Klangalchimisten laden die beiden Künstler die Zuschauer ein, in ihre Welt einzutauchen

universum ein, in dem sich Waldwege, Lawinen und ewiger Schnee vermischen…!

Italiano :

Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin

Pianoforte, composizioni: Etienne Manchon

Vibrafono, composizioni: Félix Robin

Le montagne sono una terra di libertà, pericolo e introspezione. Questa infinità di

ha portato due musicisti di rara complicità a creare il duo Montanha, combinando il vibrafono di Félix Robin e il vibrafono di Etienne Manchon

il vibrafono di Félix Robin e il pianoforte di Etienne Manchon.

Traggono ispirazione dal loro comune amore per le montagne per creare un suono avventuroso che affonda le sue radici nel jazz

musica, radicata nel jazz e aperta a tutti i venti. Entrambi i compositori,

insieme creano la storia artistica di Montanha fondendo le loro diverse ispirazioni

ispirazioni e le loro esperienze artistiche e umane, in un formato insolito di infinita ricchezza

infinita ricchezza. I due musicisti mostrano la loro esplosiva simbiosi al servizio di una bellezza senza tempo

bellezza senza tempo.

Veri e propri alchimisti del suono, i due artisti invitano il pubblico a entrare nel loro universo, dove i sentieri della foresta si mescolano al suono dei loro strumenti

sentieri forestali, valanghe e neve eterna!

Espanol :

Étienne Manchon y Félix Robin

Piano, composiciones: Étienne Manchon

Vibráfono, composiciones: Félix Robin

La montaña es tierra de libertad, peligro e introspección. Esta infinidad de

llevó a dos músicos de rara complicidad a crear el dúo Montanha, combinando el vibráfono de Félix Robin

el vibráfono de Félix Robin y el piano de Etienne Manchon.

Se inspiran en su amor común por la montaña para crear un sonido aventurero enraizado en el jazz

música, enraizada en el jazz y abierta a todos los vientos. Ambos compositores

juntos crean la historia artística de Montanha mezclando sus diferentes inspiraciones

inspiraciones y sus experiencias artísticas y humanas, en un formato inusual de infinita riqueza

riqueza infinita. Los dos músicos muestran su explosiva simbiosis al servicio de la belleza intemporal

belleza atemporal.

Verdaderos alquimistas del sonido, los dos artistas invitan al público a entrar en su universo, donde los caminos del bosque se mezclan con el sonido de sus instrumentos

¡caminos forestales, avalanchas y nieves eternas!

