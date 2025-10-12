Montanha à la Halle aux Grains Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Montanha à la Halle aux Grains Bagnères-de-Bigorre samedi 28 mars 2026.
Montanha
à la Halle aux Grains BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-03-28 20:30:00
2026-03-28
Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin
Piano, compositions Etienne Manchon
Vibraphone, compositions Félix Robin
La montagne est une terre de liberté, de danger et d’introspection. Cette infinité de
possibles a conduit deux musiciens d’une complicité rare à créer le duo Montanha, mêlant le
vibraphone de Félix Robin et le piano d’Etienne Manchon.
Ils s’inspirent de leur amour commun de la montagne pour proposer une musique
aventureuse, ancrée dans le jazz et ouverte à tous les vents. Tous deux compositeurs,
ils créent ensemble l’histoire artistique de Montanha en mélangeant leurs différentes
inspirations et leurs expériences artistiques et humaines, dans un format inhabituel d’une
richesse infinie. Les deux musiciens donnent à voir et entendre leur symbiose détonante au
service d’une beauté intemporelle.
Véritables alchimistes sonores, les deux artistes invitent les spectateurs à entrer dans leur
univers où se mêlent sentiers forestiers, avalanches et neiges éternelles !
English :
Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin
Piano, compositions: Etienne Manchon
Vibraphone, compositions: Félix Robin
The mountains are a land of freedom, danger and introspection. This infinity of
led two musicians of rare complicity to create the Montanha duo, combining Félix Robin?s vibraphone
félix Robin?s vibraphone and Etienne Manchon?s piano.
Inspired by their shared love of the mountains, they propose adventurous music
music, rooted in jazz and open to all winds. Both composers,
together create the artistic history of Montanha, blending their different
artistic and human experiences, in an unusual format of infinite richness
infinite richness. The two musicians present their explosive symbiosis in the service of timeless
timeless beauty.
True alchemists of sound, the two artists invite the audience to enter their universe
forest trails, avalanches and eternal snow!
German :
Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin
Klavier, Kompositionen: Etienne Manchon
Vibraphon, Kompositionen: Félix Robin
Die Berge sind ein Land der Freiheit, der Gefahr und der Introspektion. Diese unendlichen Möglichkeiten
möglichkeiten hat zwei Musiker mit einer seltenen Komplizenschaft dazu veranlasst, das Duo Montanha zu gründen, in dem sich das Instrument
vibraphon von Félix Robin und das Klavier von Etienne Manchon.
Sie lassen sich von ihrer gemeinsamen Liebe zu den Bergen inspirieren, um eine Musik anzubieten, die
abenteuerliche Musik zu machen, die im Jazz verwurzelt und für alle Winde offen ist. Beide sind Komponisten,
gemeinsam erschaffen sie die künstlerische Geschichte von Montanha, indem sie ihre verschiedenen
inspirationen, künstlerischen und menschlichen Erfahrungen in einem ungewöhnlichen Format von großem Reichtum
unendlichen Reichtum. Die beiden Musiker zeigen und hören ihre explosive Symbiose im Dienste von
im Dienste einer zeitlosen Schönheit.
Als wahre Klangalchimisten laden die beiden Künstler die Zuschauer ein, in ihre Welt einzutauchen
universum ein, in dem sich Waldwege, Lawinen und ewiger Schnee vermischen…!
Italiano :
Étienne Manchon & Félix Robin
Pianoforte, composizioni: Etienne Manchon
Vibrafono, composizioni: Félix Robin
Le montagne sono una terra di libertà, pericolo e introspezione. Questa infinità di
ha portato due musicisti di rara complicità a creare il duo Montanha, combinando il vibrafono di Félix Robin e il vibrafono di Etienne Manchon
il vibrafono di Félix Robin e il pianoforte di Etienne Manchon.
Traggono ispirazione dal loro comune amore per le montagne per creare un suono avventuroso che affonda le sue radici nel jazz
musica, radicata nel jazz e aperta a tutti i venti. Entrambi i compositori,
insieme creano la storia artistica di Montanha fondendo le loro diverse ispirazioni
ispirazioni e le loro esperienze artistiche e umane, in un formato insolito di infinita ricchezza
infinita ricchezza. I due musicisti mostrano la loro esplosiva simbiosi al servizio di una bellezza senza tempo
bellezza senza tempo.
Veri e propri alchimisti del suono, i due artisti invitano il pubblico a entrare nel loro universo, dove i sentieri della foresta si mescolano al suono dei loro strumenti
sentieri forestali, valanghe e neve eterna!
Espanol :
Étienne Manchon y Félix Robin
Piano, composiciones: Étienne Manchon
Vibráfono, composiciones: Félix Robin
La montaña es tierra de libertad, peligro e introspección. Esta infinidad de
llevó a dos músicos de rara complicidad a crear el dúo Montanha, combinando el vibráfono de Félix Robin
el vibráfono de Félix Robin y el piano de Etienne Manchon.
Se inspiran en su amor común por la montaña para crear un sonido aventurero enraizado en el jazz
música, enraizada en el jazz y abierta a todos los vientos. Ambos compositores
juntos crean la historia artística de Montanha mezclando sus diferentes inspiraciones
inspiraciones y sus experiencias artísticas y humanas, en un formato inusual de infinita riqueza
riqueza infinita. Los dos músicos muestran su explosiva simbiosis al servicio de la belleza intemporal
belleza atemporal.
Verdaderos alquimistas del sonido, los dos artistas invitan al público a entrar en su universo, donde los caminos del bosque se mezclan con el sonido de sus instrumentos
¡caminos forestales, avalanchas y nieves eternas!
