Montbolo

MONTBOLO, HISTOIRE DE PIERRES ET DE PAYSAGES

Montbolo Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-10 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-10 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-10

À Montbolo, découvrez comment la pierre façonne les paysages et raconte l’histoire du village, entre patrimoine bâti, savoir-faire et relation ancienne entre l’homme et son environnement. Au cours de la visite, initiez-vous à la géologie locale et apprenez à reconnaître les différentes roches témoins de l’histoire du territoire.

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Montbolo 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 45 83 48 55 charlotte.besombes@canigo-grandsite.fr

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English :

In Montbolo, discover how stone shapes the landscape and tells the story of the village, between its built heritage, know-how and the ancient relationship between man and his environment. During the tour, learn about local geology and how to recognize the different rocks that bear witness to the area?s history.

L’événement MONTBOLO, HISTOIRE DE PIERRES ET DE PAYSAGES Montbolo a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR