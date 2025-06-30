MONTPEL’ A VELO BALADE ET PIC NIC AU BORD DU LEZ Montpellier 30 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

MONTPEL’ A VELO BALADE ET PIC NIC AU BORD DU LEZ Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 59 – 59 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-30

fin : 2025-06-30

Date(s) :

2025-06-30

Cette Balade inédite commentée par notre guide, vous amènera le long du Lez, où nous profiterons d’un PIC NIC convivial avant le retour vers 13h30.

BALADE et PIC NIC au Bord du LEZ à Montpellier

LUNDI 30 JUIN 10H00

TARIF 59€ TOUT COMPRIS

Vélo Electrique, Equipements, Guide, et PIC NIC

Réservation sur www.montpelavelo ou par Téléphone 07 43 16 49 28 / 07 43 16 49 55 .

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 43 16 49 28

English :

Our guide will take you along the Lez, where we’ll enjoy a convivial PIC NIC before returning at around 1:30pm.

German :

Dieser ungewöhnliche Spaziergang wird von unserem Reiseleiter kommentiert und führt Sie entlang des Lez, wo wir einen gemütlichen PIC NIC genießen, bevor wir gegen 13:30 Uhr zurückfahren.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata unica, commentata dalla nostra guida, vi condurrà lungo le rive del Lez, dove godremo di un PIC NIC conviviale prima di rientrare verso le 13.30.

Espanol :

Este paseo único, comentado por nuestro guía, le llevará a lo largo de las orillas del Lez, donde disfrutaremos de un PIC NIC de convivencia antes de regresar hacia las 13h30.

