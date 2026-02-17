Morgane Berling quand je serai grande Salle Braun Metz

Morgane Berling quand je serai grande

Salle Braun 18 rue Mozart 57000 Metz Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-10 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Sélection Festival OFF Avignon 2025

Ecrit par Morgane Berling et Etienne Gachet

Mise en scène: Lucie Cottard

BB Production

Partagée entre les soirées du samedi soir et le marché du dimanche matin, Morgane a 24 ans et ne sait pas si elle est une adulte ou encore une enfant.

Avec un humour impertinent, elle se demande comment se positionner dans cette société où il faut choisir son camp et fait le bilan de sa jeune vie de l’enfance à aujourd’hui. Elle jette alors un regard corrosif sur ses aînés sans épargner sa génération.

Un seule en scène , interprété à la première personne et dans lequel interviennent toute une galerie de personnages hauts en couleurs. Écrit à quatre mains et deux générations, ce spectacle permet à toute la famille de se retrouver autour de souvenirs ou de projections la vingtaine !

Vue en première partie de Manu Payet, Anthony Kavanagh, Thomas Marty, Karim Duval et bien d’autres.

Ce spectacle a reçu le prix du jury en juillet 2023 au Festival Les Cadets Roussel du Rire à Auxerre, et est soutenu par la SACD et le CNM.Tout public

.

Salle Braun 18 rue Mozart 57000 Metz Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Festival OFF Avignon 2025 selection

Written by Morgane Berling and Etienne Gachet

Directed by Lucie Cottard

BB Production

Divided between Saturday night parties and the Sunday morning market, Morgane is 24 years old and doesn’t know if she’s an adult or a child.

With a cheeky sense of humor, she asks herself where she stands in a society where you have to choose sides, and takes stock of her young life: from childhood to today. She casts a corrosive eye on her elders, without sparing her own generation.

A one-woman show , performed in the first person and featuring a whole gallery of colorful characters. Written by four hands and two generations, this show allows the whole family to get together around memories or projections: the twenties!

Opening for Manu Payet, Anthony Kavanagh, Thomas Marty, Karim Duval and many others.

The show won the Jury Prize in July 2023 at the Festival Les Cadets Roussel du Rire in Auxerre, and is supported by SACD and CNM.

L’événement Morgane Berling quand je serai grande Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ