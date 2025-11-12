MOSAÏQUE À LA MANIÈRE TULLET Le Bousquet-d’Orb

MOSAÏQUE À LA MANIÈRE TULLET

Place Pierre Masse Le Bousquet-d’Orb Hérault

Arty,l’atelier créa Mosaïque à la manière Tullet . Participe à l’expo dès 4/6 ans. A la médiathèque du Bousquet d’Orb. Gratuit ouvert à tous. Information au 04 67 23 80 72

Place Pierre Masse Le Bousquet-d’Orb 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 80 72

English :

Arty,l’atelier créa Mosaïque à la manière Tullet . Participate in the exhibition from 4/6 years. At the Bousquet d’Orb media library. Free, open to all. Information on 04 67 23 80 72

German :

Arty,l’atelier créa Mosaik nach Tullet-Art . Nimm ab 4/6 Jahren an der Ausstellung teil. In der Mediathek von Le Bousquet d’Orb. Kostenlos und für alle zugänglich. Informationen unter 04 67 23 80 72

Italiano :

Arty, l’atelier crea Mosaïque à la manière Tullet . Partecipa alla mostra dai 4/6 anni. Presso la mediateca Bousquet d’Orb. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Informazioni al numero 04 67 23 80 72

Espanol :

Arty, l’atelier créa Mosaïque à la manière Tullet . Participa en la exposición a partir de 4/6 años. En la mediateca Bousquet d’Orb. Gratuito, abierto a todos. Información en el 04 67 23 80 72

