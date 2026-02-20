MOSELLE TERRE DE SPORT Festival du Film Sportif Rue de l’Europe Amnéville

MOSELLE TERRE DE SPORT Festival du Film Sportif

Le Festival du Film Sportif revient en 2026 avec une programmation toujours aussi riche et inspirante. Organisé par le Département de la Moselle, cet événement gratuit célèbrera à nouveau la magie du cinéma et les valeurs universelles du sport.

La troisième édition du Festival du film sportif se tiendra du 25 mars au 1er avril 2026 au Kinépolis d’Amnéville, au Marlymages à Marly, à la Scala à Thionville et au cinésésar à Sarrebourg.

Au programme des films, des documentaires, une catégorie courts-métrages , des rencontres et des projections décentralisées. Une occasion pour plonger dans la magie du cinéma et les valeurs universelles du sport. La cérémonie d’ouverture aura lieu le mardi 24 mars au soir.

Venez vivre l’événement sportif et cinématographique de l’année !Tout public

The Festival du Film Sportif returns in 2026 with a program as rich and inspiring as ever. Organized by the Département de la Moselle, this free event will once again celebrate the magic of cinema and the universal values of sport.

The third edition of the Festival du Film Sportif will be held from March 25 to April 1, 2026 at Kinépolis in Amnéville, Marlymages in Marly, La Scala in Thionville and Cinésar in Sarrebourg.

On the program: films, documentaries, a shorts category, meetings and decentralized screenings. An opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of cinema and the universal values of sport. The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening, March 24.

Come and experience the sporting and cinematic event of the year!

