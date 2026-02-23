Mosimann La BAM Metz

Mosimann

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-28 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28

2026-03-28

2025 a marqué un tournant une chronique hebdomadaire sur France Inter, un concept inédit (Dream Track) qui a fait le buzz, un album prévu en 2026… Mosimann n’a jamais été aussi créatif, libre, et aussi prêt à bousculer les codes.

Le 28 mars, il transformera la BAM pour une performance scénique hors norme. Pas une simple date, mais l’aboutissement d’un projet pensé pour la scène.Tout public

La BAM Boulevard d'Alsace Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

2025 marked a turning point: a weekly column on France Inter, an original concept (Dream Track) that created a buzz, an album scheduled for 2026? Mosimann has never been so creative, so free, and so ready to shake things up.

On March 28, he will transform the BAM for an extraordinary stage performance. Not just a date, but the culmination of a project designed for the stage.

