Mousse Party SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan

Début : 2025-07-07 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-07 18:00:00

2025-07-07

Venez profiter d’une soirée mousse !

Une ambiance festive, colorée et populaire sur un dancefloor mêlant tubes passés et actuels pour satisfaire toutes les générations.

Nombreux cadeaux !!!!

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Patouland Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 40 50 81 animation@saintlary.com

English :

Come and enjoy a foam party!

A festive, colorful and popular atmosphere on a dancefloor mixing past and present hits to satisfy all generations.

Free gifts !!!!

German :

Genießen Sie eine Schaumparty!

Eine festliche, farbenfrohe und populäre Atmosphäre auf einem Dancefloor, der vergangene und aktuelle Hits miteinander verbindet, um alle Generationen zufrieden zu stellen.

Zahlreiche Geschenke !!!!

Italiano :

Venite a godervi uno schiuma party!

Un’atmosfera festosa, colorata e popolare su una pista da ballo che mescola successi del passato e del presente per soddisfare tutte le generazioni.

Tanti premi !!!!

Espanol :

¡Ven a disfrutar de una fiesta de la espuma!

Un ambiente festivo, colorido y popular en una pista de baile que mezcla éxitos de ayer y de hoy para satisfacer a todas las generaciones.

¡¡¡¡Muchos premios !!!!

