Mousse Party SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Patouland Saint-Lary-Soulan
Gratuit
2025-07-17 16:00:00
2025-07-17 18:00:00
2025-07-17
Venez profiter d’une soirée mousse !
Une ambiance festive, colorée et populaire sur un dancefloor mêlant tubes passés et actuels pour satisfaire toutes les générations.
Nombreux cadeaux !!!!
SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Patouland Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 40 50 81 animation@saintlary.com
English :
Come and enjoy a foam party!
A festive, colorful and popular atmosphere on a dancefloor mixing past and present hits to satisfy all generations.
Free gifts !!!!
German :
Genießen Sie eine Schaumparty!
Eine festliche, farbenfrohe und populäre Atmosphäre auf einem Dancefloor, der vergangene und aktuelle Hits miteinander verbindet, um alle Generationen zufrieden zu stellen.
Zahlreiche Geschenke !!!!
Italiano :
Venite a godervi uno schiuma party!
Un’atmosfera festosa, colorata e popolare su una pista da ballo che mescola successi del passato e del presente per soddisfare tutte le generazioni.
Tanti premi !!!!
Espanol :
¡Ven a disfrutar de una fiesta de la espuma!
Un ambiente festivo, colorido y popular en una pista de baile que mezcla éxitos de ayer y de hoy para satisfacer a todas las generaciones.
¡¡¡¡Muchos premios !!!!
