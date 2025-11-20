Mozart / Rachmaninov Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Mozart / Rachmaninov

Auditorium de Lyon
Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL)
149 rue Garibaldi
Lyon 3e Arrondissement
Rhône

Mozart, affirme Rudolf Buchbinder, montre l’homme avec tous ses défauts et lui donne en même temps l’absolution . Avec sa Deuxième Symphonie, ce sont l’apaisement et la joie que promet Rachmaninov.

Mozart, says Rudolf Buchbinder, « shows man with all his faults and at the same time gives him absolution ». With his Second Symphony, Rachmaninov promises peace and joy.

Mozart, so Rudolf Buchbinder, « zeigt den Menschen mit all seinen Fehlern und erteilt ihm gleichzeitig die Absolution ». Rachmaninow verspricht mit seiner Zweiten Symphonie Beruhigung und Freude.

Mozart, dice Rudolf Buchbinder, « mostra l’uomo con tutti i suoi difetti e allo stesso tempo gli dà l’assoluzione ». Con la sua Seconda Sinfonia, Rachmaninov promette acquiescenza e gioia.

Mozart, dice Rudolf Buchbinder, « muestra al hombre con todos sus defectos y al mismo tiempo le da la absolución ». Con su Segunda Sinfonía, Rachmaninov promete apaciguamiento y alegría.

