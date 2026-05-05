Mozhell Open Air Insming

Insming

Mozhell Open Air

13 rue de l’Albe Insming Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

119

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Samedi 2026-07-24 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-24 2026-07-25 2026-07-26

Événement MozHell Open Air 2026

Dates 24, 25 et 26 juillet 2026

Lieu Insming (57670)

Description

Le MozHell Open Air s’impose comme l’un des rendez-vous metal et hardcore majeurs du Grand Est. Pendant 3 jours, le festival réunit des artistes nationaux et internationaux dans une ambiance intense et conviviale, portée par une communauté passionnée.

Avec notamment Skindred, P.O.D., Madball et Terror, le MozHell propose une expérience live puissante sur deux scènes, entre têtes d’affiche reconnues et découvertes de la scène actuelle.

Festival indépendant organisé par des bénévoles, il se distingue par sa proximité avec le public, son énergie unique et une programmation exigeante.

Public Tout public amateurs de concerts et d’événements live

Infos pratiques

Billetterie en ligne Pass 1 jour et 3 jours disponiblesTout public

119 .

13 rue de l’Albe Insming 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 58 88 45 66

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Event: MozHell Open Air 2026

Dates: July 24, 25 and 26, 2026

Place: Insming (57670)

Description

MozHell Open Air has established itself as one of the major metal and hardcore events in the Grand Est region. For 3 days, the festival brings together national and international artists in an intense and convivial atmosphere, supported by a passionate community.

Featuring the likes of Skindred, P.O.D., Madball and Terror, MozHell offers a powerful live experience on two stages, featuring both established headliners and newcomers to the scene.

An independent festival organized by volunteers, it stands out for its proximity to the audience, its unique energy and its demanding programming.

Public: All audiences ? concert and live event fans

Practical info

Online ticketing ? 1-day and 3-day passes available

L’événement Mozhell Open Air Insming a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS