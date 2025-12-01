Muséum spectacle jeune public. Séance tout public au cinéma-thèâtre Eden Crest

Muséum spectacle jeune public. Séance tout public au cinéma-thèâtre Eden

Un spectacle familial mêlant théâtre et arts plastiques, en hommage à l’immense fantaisie des êtres humains qui produit depuis des siècles et sur tous les continents de si jolies et précieuses légendes.

English :

A family show combining theater and visual arts, in homage to the immense imagination of human beings that has produced such beautiful and precious legends for centuries on every continent.

German :

Eine Familienaufführung, die Theater und bildende Kunst miteinander verbindet, als Hommage an die immense Fantasie der Menschen, die seit Jahrhunderten und auf allen Kontinenten so hübsche und wertvolle Legenden hervorbringt.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo per famiglie che unisce teatro e arti visive, un omaggio all’immensa immaginazione degli esseri umani che da secoli produce leggende così belle e preziose in ogni continente.

Espanol :

Un espectáculo familiar que combina el teatro y las artes plásticas, un homenaje a la inmensa imaginación del ser humano que ha producido leyendas tan bellas y preciosas durante siglos en todos los continentes.

