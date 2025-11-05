“MUSÉUMS“ PHOTOGRAPHIES DE JEAN-CLAUDE LIEHN ET DE DANIEL ROUANET

Le Boulou, Pyrénées-Orientales

Muséums Daniel Rouanet et Jean-Claude Liehn

Deux photographes ont visité des musées. Ils ont regardé, ils ont photographié, comme l’ont déjà fait d’autres photographes, certains célèbres. Ils vous présentent, mêlées, leurs productions.

English :

Museums Daniel Rouanet and Jean-Claude Liehn

Two photographers visited museums. They have looked, they have photographed, as have other photographers, some of them famous. Here, they present their combined productions.

German :

Museen Daniel Rouanet und Jean-Claude Liehn

Zwei Fotografen haben Museen besucht. Sie haben sich umgesehen und fotografiert, wie es andere, zum Teil berühmte Fotografen bereits getan haben. Sie präsentieren Ihnen ihre Werke.

Italiano :

I musei di Daniel Rouanet e Jean-Claude Liehn

Due fotografi hanno visitato i musei. Hanno guardato, hanno fotografato, come hanno fatto altri fotografi, alcuni dei quali famosi. Vi presentano un mix del loro lavoro.

Espanol :

Daniel Rouanet y Jean-Claude Liehn Museos

Dos fotógrafos han visitado museos. Han mirado, han fotografiado, al igual que otros fotógrafos, algunos de ellos famosos. Le presentan una mezcla de sus trabajos.

