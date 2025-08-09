Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday La Ferté-Vidame

Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday La Ferté-Vidame samedi 9 août 2025.

Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday

1 Route de la Lande La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-08-09 19:00:00

Venez partager un moment convivial autour des plus belles balades de Johnny et ses amis ( Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interprétées par Bruno. Restauration sur place.

English :

Come and share a convivial moment around the most beautiful ballads of Johnny and his friends (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interpreted by Bruno. Catering on site.

German :

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um die schönsten Balladen von Johnny und seinen Freunden (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…), die von Bruno interpretiert werden. Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Venite a condividere un momento conviviale attorno alle più belle ballate di Johnny e dei suoi amici (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interpretate da Bruno. Catering in loco.

Espanol :

Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia en torno a las más bellas baladas de Johnny y sus amigos (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interpretadas por Bruno. Catering in situ.

