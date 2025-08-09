Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday La Ferté-Vidame
Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday La Ferté-Vidame samedi 9 août 2025.
Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday
1 Route de la Lande La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-08-09 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-09
2025-08-09
Venez partager un moment convivial autour des plus belles balades de Johnny et ses amis ( Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interprétées par Bruno. Restauration sur place.
1 Route de la Lande La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 64 00
English :
Come and share a convivial moment around the most beautiful ballads of Johnny and his friends (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interpreted by Bruno. Catering on site.
German :
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um die schönsten Balladen von Johnny und seinen Freunden (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…), die von Bruno interpretiert werden. Verpflegung vor Ort.
Italiano :
Venite a condividere un momento conviviale attorno alle più belle ballate di Johnny e dei suoi amici (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interpretate da Bruno. Catering in loco.
Espanol :
Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia en torno a las más bellas baladas de Johnny y sus amigos (Eddy Mitchel, Sardou…) interpretadas por Bruno. Catering in situ.
L’événement Music concert spécial Johnny Hallyday La Ferté-Vidame a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par OTs DU PERCHE