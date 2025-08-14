MUSICALES DU TICOU | TRIO CANNY Bolquère 14 août 2025 19:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

MUSICALES DU TICOU | TRIO CANNY Avenue des Lupins Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-14 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-14 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-14

LES MUSICALES DU TICOU

19h-22h

Etang du Ticou

Gratuit | En famille ou entre amis

Une soirée conviviale, animée dès 20h par le trio CANNY ( Irene, Trevor et Lee)

Buvette et restauration sur place avec le food truck La Familia. Possibilité de faire griller avec des places à feux mises à disposition ( aliments à faire griller non fournis).

.

Avenue des Lupins

Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42

English :

LES MUSICALES DU TICOU

7pm-10pm

Etang du Ticou

Free of charge | With family or friends

A convivial evening, entertained from 8pm by the CANNY trio (Irene, Trevor and Lee)

Refreshments and food on site with La Familia food truck. Grilling available with fire places (grilling food not provided).

German :

LES MUSICALES DU TICOU

19h-22h

Etang du Ticou (Teich)

Kostenlos | Mit der Familie oder mit Freunden

Ein geselliger Abend, der ab 20 Uhr vom Trio CANNY ( Irene, Trevor und Lee) gestaltet wird

Getränke und Essen vor Ort mit dem Foodtruck La Familia. Möglichkeit zum Grillen mit bereitgestellten Feuerstellen (Grillgut wird nicht bereitgestellt).

Italiano :

LE MUSICALITÀ DEL TICOU

dalle 19.00 alle 22.00

Etang du Ticou

Gratuito con la famiglia o gli amici

Una serata conviviale, allietata dalle 20.00 dal trio CANNY (Irene, Trevor e Lee)

Rinfresco e cibo in loco con il food truck La Familia. Possibilità di grigliate con caminetti a disposizione (cibo da grigliare non fornito).

Espanol :

LES MUSICALES DU TICOU

19.00-22.00 h

Puente del Ticou

Gratis en familia o con amigos

Velada de convivencia amenizada a partir de las 20 h por el trío CANNY (Irene, Trevor y Lee)

Refrescos y comida in situ con el food truck La Familia. Posibilidad de hacer una barbacoa con los fogones disponibles (comida a la brasa no incluida).

L’événement MUSICALES DU TICOU | TRIO CANNY Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000