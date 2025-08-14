MUSICALES DU TICOU | TRIO CANNY Bolquère 14 août 2025 19:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
MUSICALES DU TICOU | TRIO CANNY Avenue des Lupins Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales
LES MUSICALES DU TICOU
19h-22h
Etang du Ticou
Gratuit | En famille ou entre amis
Une soirée conviviale, animée dès 20h par le trio CANNY ( Irene, Trevor et Lee)
Buvette et restauration sur place avec le food truck La Familia. Possibilité de faire griller avec des places à feux mises à disposition ( aliments à faire griller non fournis).
Avenue des Lupins
Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42
English :
LES MUSICALES DU TICOU
7pm-10pm
Etang du Ticou
Free of charge | With family or friends
A convivial evening, entertained from 8pm by the CANNY trio (Irene, Trevor and Lee)
Refreshments and food on site with La Familia food truck. Grilling available with fire places (grilling food not provided).
German :
LES MUSICALES DU TICOU
19h-22h
Etang du Ticou (Teich)
Kostenlos | Mit der Familie oder mit Freunden
Ein geselliger Abend, der ab 20 Uhr vom Trio CANNY ( Irene, Trevor und Lee) gestaltet wird
Getränke und Essen vor Ort mit dem Foodtruck La Familia. Möglichkeit zum Grillen mit bereitgestellten Feuerstellen (Grillgut wird nicht bereitgestellt).
Italiano :
LE MUSICALITÀ DEL TICOU
dalle 19.00 alle 22.00
Etang du Ticou
Gratuito con la famiglia o gli amici
Una serata conviviale, allietata dalle 20.00 dal trio CANNY (Irene, Trevor e Lee)
Rinfresco e cibo in loco con il food truck La Familia. Possibilità di grigliate con caminetti a disposizione (cibo da grigliare non fornito).
Espanol :
LES MUSICALES DU TICOU
19.00-22.00 h
Puente del Ticou
Gratis en familia o con amigos
Velada de convivencia amenizada a partir de las 20 h por el trío CANNY (Irene, Trevor y Lee)
Refrescos y comida in situ con el food truck La Familia. Posibilidad de hacer una barbacoa con los fogones disponibles (comida a la brasa no incluida).
