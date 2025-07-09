Musiciens du Métro
Musiciens du Métro mercredi 9 juillet 2025.
Mercredi 9 juillet : MIGUEL ANGEL (trio. Pop/rock + variété internationale)
Mercredi 16 juillet : ELSINHA (trio)
Mercredi 23 juillet : KALALA SOUL (variété internationale/soul)
Mercredi 30 juillet : ASHLEY FORTES (variété internationale et française)
Mercredi 6 août : FERYEL (Variété internationale/soul)
Mercredi 13 août : John ALVAREZ (guitare flamenco)
Mercredi 20 août : Olivier NG TAT CHUNG (Variété internationale + île Maurice)
Mercredi 27 août : FERYEL
Les Musiciens du Métro se produisent sur Paris Plages.
Du mercredi 09 juillet 2025 au dimanche 31 août 2025 :
mercredi
de 17h00 à 19h00
gratuit Tout public.
