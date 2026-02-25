Musique aux Mirabelles Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel

Musique aux Mirabelles

Château de Hattonchâtel Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse

Célèbres duos d’Opéra

Julie Cherrier-Hoffmann, Soprano, Richard Rittelmann, Baryton & Frédéric Chaslin, piano

Deux voix complices, unies par une passion commune pour le théâtre et la musique, se rencontrent autour des plus beaux duos d’opéra. La soprano Julie Cherrier-Hoffmann, artiste à la sensibilité lumineuse, et le baryton Richard Rittelmann, interprète charismatique et raffiné, proposent un voyage lyrique où se mêlent amour, drame, humour et tendresse.

De Mozart à Puccini, de Bizet à Debussy, ils redonnent vie à ces moments suspendus où les voix se répondent, se cherchent et s’unissent, portées par la puissance de la mélodie et la vérité du texte.

Ces duos, miroirs de la condition humaine, racontent tour à tour la passion naissante, la jalousie, la réconciliation ou l’adieu fragments d’histoires universelles qui continuent de bouleverser.

Accompagnés au piano par Frédéric Chaslin , Julie Cherrier-Hoffmann et Richard Rittelmann incarnent cette alliance rare entre élégance vocale, intensité dramatique et complicité scénique. Un moment de grâce et de partage, où l’opéra retrouve toute sa proximité, son émotion et son éclat.Tout public

+33 3 29 89 33 28 musiqueauxmirabelles@gmail.com

English :

Famous Opera Duets

Julie Cherrier-Hoffmann, Soprano, Richard Rittelmann, Baritone & Frédéric Chaslin, piano

Two complementary voices, united by a shared passion for theater and music, come together to perform some of opera?s most beautiful duets. Soprano Julie Cherrier-Hoffmann, an artist of luminous sensitivity, and baritone Richard Rittelmann, a charismatic and refined interpreter, offer a lyrical journey where love, drama, humor and tenderness mingle.

From Mozart to Puccini, Bizet to Debussy, they bring back to life those suspended moments when voices respond, seek each other out and unite, carried by the power of melody and the truth of text.

These duets, mirrors of the human condition, tell in turn of budding passion, jealousy, reconciliation or farewell? fragments of universal stories that continue to move us.

Accompanied on piano by Frédéric Chaslin , Julie Cherrier-Hoffmann and Richard Rittelmann embody this rare alliance of vocal elegance, dramatic intensity and stage complicity. A moment of grace and sharing, where opera rediscovers its closeness, emotion and brilliance.

